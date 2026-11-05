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MLB Lockout Latest: Owners Consider Delaying Salary Cap to 2028
5 days ago
Segment Spotlight: Quick Hits From Pushing The Odds with Matt Perrault. MLB Owners Show Flexibility by Proposing a 2028 Salary Cap Start. Major League Baseball made some movement yesterday toward a potential labor agreement. With free agency underway and the current bargaining agreement set to expire in December, teams face uncertainty when negotiating contracts that extend into future seasons.