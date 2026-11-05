undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
New team emerge as Dylan Larkin front runner, per Pierre LeBrun
By David St-Jean,5 days ago
- The wording matters. Utah isn't described as the aggressor here. The Mammoth are waiting, watching and hoping Detroit's ask softens. That's a different posture from what we've seen elsewhere. Darren Dreger said on OverDrive that the Bruins would love to make a deal, with Simon Edvinsson the name, in Darren Dreger's Larkin to Boston update. The Sabres, meanwhile, made a big offer that went nowhere.