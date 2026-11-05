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China and the Netherlands Discuss Plant Breeders’ Rights, AI and Robotics
By Seed World Staff,5 days ago
Discussions at the Kunming International Flower Expo explored how stronger variety protection and advances in cultivation technology could support breeding innovation and market access. Protecting new plant varieties and applying artificial intelligence and robotics were central to discussions between Chinese and Dutch industry representatives at the 24th China Kunming International...