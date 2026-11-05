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San Francisco Bay Area dominates mining tech startup funding worldwide
By MINING.COM Editor,4 days ago
The San Francisco Bay Area dominates global mining technology investment, attracting $2.1 billion, or 35% of funding tracked in a study of 170 startups across 22 countries. In this infographic, Alex Aguilar, global consultant in mining innovation, shows that 84 of the companies were founded since 2020. The Bay Area hosts 13 startups, compared with 10 in Santiago and nine in Perth, which together attracted just $92 million.