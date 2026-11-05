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Iowa City offers free kits through Project Cleanup program
By IOWA'S NEWS NOW STAFF,5 days ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa City is continuing its Project Cleanup program, offering free kits to help community members organize litter cleanups across the city. The kits are available at the Iowa City Public Library, City Hall, the Senior Center and Mercer Park Aquatic Center. Each includes reusable gloves, a 16-gallon orange garbage bag and an instruction sheet with safety and disposal tips.