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After Big Senate Win El-Sayed Pledges Jewish Community Safety, Denounces Military Aid to Israel
6 days ago
Michigan Democratic Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed recently clarified his stance on the Middle East, emphasizing his strict commitment to the safety of the Jewish community while simultaneously denouncing U.S. military aid to Israel. In a recent interview, El-Sayed stated that he wants a Michigan where no one is demonized for how they pray, explicitly expressing his dedication to ensuring Jewish children can be safely dropped off at day schools and synagogues. Acknowledging that some voters were frustrated by his political position on Israel, El-Sayed framed his stance around love and the protection of innocent lives. He argued that U.S. tax dollars should not be used to subsidize military weapons that harm Palestinian children, stressing the importance of revering and protecting both Jewish and Palestinian children equally. Looking ahead to his term, the Senator-elect expressed hope that his hard work over the next six years will earn the respect of all his constituents, even those who did not vote for him.