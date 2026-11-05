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Montezuma Audubon Center Invites Community to Connect with Nature Through November Programs
4 days ago
From habitat restoration and citizen science to mindfulness, family activities, and bird-friendly practices, November offers opportunities for all ages to engage with wildlife and conservation. Montezuma Audubon Center invites community members of all ages to enjoy a diverse lineup of programs throughout November designed to inspire conservation action, deepen connections...