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Colorado ski resorts record up to a half foot of snow as opening days loom
5 days ago
A snowstorm delivered a few inches of fresh snow on Wednesday night, Nov. 4, as more of Colorado’s ski resorts work to open their slopes to the public. With up to 8 inches across its four peaks, Aspen Snowmass reported the highest snow totals as of Thursday morning, Nov. 5. Aspen Mountain and Snowmass Ski Resort are both scheduled to open Nov. 26, with Buttermilk and Highlands peaks to follow.
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