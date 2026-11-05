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Seattle Seahawks Celebrate NFL's Salute To Service Initiative
By Seahawks Communications,5 days ago
RENTON, Wash. – The Seattle Seahawks announced today special military and veteran honors as part of the team's annual Salute to Service game, presented by USAA, the Official Seahawks and NFL Salute to Service Partner. Salute to Service is a year-round NFL initiative to honor, empower, and connect with our nation's service members, veterans and their families. The Seahawks' official Salute to Service game is Sunday, November 8 vs. the Arizona Cardinals.