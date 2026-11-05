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Vikings' Kyler Murray: Out Monday due to hamstring strain, won't go on IR
By RotoWire Staff,5 days ago
Murray (hamstring) won't play Monday against the Bills, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Murray has been diagnosed with a hamstring strain and is considered week-to-week, paving the way for Carson Wentz to make his second start of the season when the Vikings face the Bills on MNF. Per Lewis, head coach Kevin O'Connell said Thursday that a stint on injured reserve isn't under consideration for Murray, suggesting that the starting quarterback's absence isn't expected to linger beyond 1-3 weeks.