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Basin Prep Roundup – November 5 2026
By Josh Eldredge,5 days ago
Henley Lady Hornets Make Opening Round Statement Against Astoria. The Henley Hornets (12-0-2) earned an opening-round win in the OnPoint Community Credit Union 4A Girls Soccer State Championships against the Astoria Fishermen (7-7-2), 5-0. The Hornets wasted little time, netting their first goal eight minutes in when Allie Janney assisted Prestyn Schade on the score. In the 38th minute, Janney added another assist when Chloe Krause made a goal. Henley scored rapidly early in the second half with two goals in the 48th minute from Evelyn Meza and Paityn Modin. Allie Janney sank the fifth score in the 50th minute. Henley’s goalkeeper, Sam Cunningham, had five saves in the contest. The Hornets will face the #6 Banks Braves (11-4-1) in the Quarterfinals on Saturday, November 7th, at 1:00 p.m.