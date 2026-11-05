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NJPAC Reimagines Cathedral House: Preserving Paula Scher’s Façade in New Public Park
By Tehsuan Glover,3 days ago
On Rector Street in downtown Newark, Cathedral House has spent much of its existence adapting to the evolving needs of the city. Although workers originally constructed the building for diocesan use, the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) later retrofitted it into an improvised arts education hub. Rooms shifted purpose over decades: a subterranean basketball court became a black box theater, while dancers, actors, and spoken-word poets rehearsed in spaces never engineered for arts training. On the building’s exterior, oversized typography designed by Paula Scher and Pentagram boldly announced its creative identity: