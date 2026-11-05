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Newark First Fridays Wraps Historic 10th Season at Express Newark as GalleryRetail Expands
By Tehsuan Glover,4 days ago
Last month, longtime regulars, independent artists, and community partners gathered inside Express Newark for Parlor Things—an intimate gathering of sound, storytelling, and conversation marking the conclusion of ten seasons of Newark First Fridays. Since its launch in 2017, the initiative—powered by creative agency GalleryRetail—has connected thousands of residents and...
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