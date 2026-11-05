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Election 2026: A Note of Thanks
By Diane Cotman,2 days ago
When you agreed to chair the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Joel Connelly wrote in these pages that you had “risen quietly in the House.” Quietly, perhaps. But never softly. You stated your purpose plainly: “Democrats are dedicated to showing Americans that governance can work.” In a season when so many were writing the obituary of democracy, decrying its broken promises and attacking its institutions, those words were almost defiant. You did not join the mourners or naysayers. You believed in our democracy, in our institutions. You stood firm as Plymouth Rock.