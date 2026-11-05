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Rapid City Transit Ridership Jumps 57 Percent Over Five Years
5 days ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City’s public transit system continues to see strong growth, with new figures showing ridership is up significantly compared to five years ago. According to the Rapid Transit System’s October report, more than 27,300 passenger trips were recorded during the month, a three percent increase over October of last year. The total also represents a 57 percent jump from October 2021, when just over 17,400 trips were logged.