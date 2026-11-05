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Cannabis harms, benefits described in new public health statements
By pressrelease,5 days ago
PORTLAND, Ore.—Oregon Health Authority has published updated public health statements offering guidance to clinicians, local public health agencies, legislators and the public on the potential harms and benefits of cannabis use. Based on extensive review of scientific literature and key reports from around the world, the 2026 Cannabis Public...
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