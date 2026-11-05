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THE MET GALA GOES BACK TO BASICS WITH “EXTRAORDINARY” THEME
By Steve Pruitt (Merchandise Planning),5 days ago
For menswear, this is our home turf. The Costume Institute is putting jeans, white T-shirts, puffers and flannel on a museum pedestal, the same categories that anchor most men’s floors. The show strengthens the case for elevated essentials sold on fabric, construction and provenance rather than logos. The catch: Bolton plans to address luxury’s habit of borrowing from workwear, so a $300 flannel needs a real reason behind the price. With Moncler among the sponsors, expect outerwear to get some of the most visible attention when the show opens in May.