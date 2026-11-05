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Designing Godzilla with Takashi Yamazaki
By Editor's Blog,5 days ago
The most striking aspect of Godzilla Minus One’s (2023) back-to-basics approach to the classic kaiju is the quality of its VFX work. The famous atomic lizard has seen a resurgence since the American Godzilla reboot, directed by Gareth Edwards, in 2014, leading to Universal’s “Monsterverse” as well as a Japanese reboot in Hideaki Anno and Shinji Higuchi’s Shin Godzilla (2016), which featured a more grotesque, slithering, and constantly mutating reptilian take on the creature, in contrast to the more hulking monster of Edwards’s movie. Minus One stands apart from these two interpretations for its more classical approach to Godzilla’s design, and for the intimate detail and tactility of that rendition; its digital models convincingly approximate older visual-effects methods—like puppets, costumes, and miniatures—on a comparatively minuscule budget, estimated to fall between $10 and $15 million.