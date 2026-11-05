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Western Massachusetts DA touts drug busts in Pittsfield
By WAMC Northeast Public Radio,5 days ago
Berkshire County law enforcement said two drug busts from last month are part of a larger effort to disrupt trafficking in the region. At a Thursday press conference in his downtown Pittsfield offices, Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue said Pittsfield Police Department raids on Oct. 15 and Oct. 22 resulted in nine arrests and significant seizures.
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