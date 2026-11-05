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Rapid City Tests Biochar Solution for Herbicide-Contaminated Compost
3 days ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The City of Rapid City is testing whether biochar, a product made from wood waste, can help neutralize herbicide contamination in its municipal compost. City officials say the contamination has affected the compost program for the past four to five years, and residents are still advised not to use the compost in gardens or on broadleaf plants.