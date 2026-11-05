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MR RETAILER PLAYBOOK | WHO’S IN CHARGE?
By Steve Pruitt (Merchandise Planning),6 days ago
As more brands launch vendor shops in independent stores, do retailers risk losing control?. Retailers agree: a well-merchandised selling floor is key to success in menswear. Unfortunately, there’s no consensus on what makes a well-merchandised floor. Some merchants arrange by vendor, others by category. Some prefer lifestyle presentations, mixing categories and brands, while others group by size or fit.