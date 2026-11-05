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Silver Alert Issued For Missing 88-Year-Old Minot Man
By Alex Carmenaty,5 days ago
(KNOX) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 88-year-old man from Minot. Willard Reichenberger is a white male who is 5′ 9″ tall, 195 pounds and he has black and gray hair and hazel eyes. He had a blue jacket on, with a white t-shirt and jeans, and possibly no shoes. His was last seen on Wednesday at 10pm in Minot, and was believed to be driving a Silver 2018 Honda CRV with North Dakota License Plate 367EEJ.