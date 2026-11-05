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In other Union Station action (and elsewhere) – “TWU Opposes Amtrak Passengers Bringing Guns on Trains Starting Next Year”
By Prince Of Petworth,6 days ago
“The Transport Workers Union is blasting a new Amtrak policy now scheduled for January 2027 that officially permits passengers to bring their guns on board in personal lock boxes as “lunacy.” Amtrak previously said it was considering the policy change but did not announce a timeline. Under the...
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