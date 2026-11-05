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'Winning doesn't matter!' - Man Utd co-owner Avram Glazer sparks fury by claiming on-field success isn't needed for commercial profits
By Khaled Mahmoud,5 days ago
In a move that is certain to further alienate an already frustrated fanbase, Glazer has claimed that the club's financial health is not strictly tied to their performance on the field. The 66-year-old American businessman made these remarks during a rare public appearance at the Deutsche Bank Sports Investment Conference in London, as reported by The Athletic, where he was questioned about the relationship between sporting excellence and commercial revenue.