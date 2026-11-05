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US Says Mexican Judge Arrested in Colombia Over $2 Million Bribe to Free Accused Canadian Drug Trafficker
By Reuters,5 days ago
MEXICO CITY, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The US Justice Department said on Thursday that a Mexican judge was arrested on charges of taking a $2 million bribe to free alleged Canadian drug trafficker Andrew Clark, second-in-command to Canadian former Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding, who is charged in a US cocaine trafficking and murder case.