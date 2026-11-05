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6 Near-Perfect Prime Video Miniseries With 8 Episodes or Less
By Safwan Azeem,5 days ago
Miniseries have to tell a complete story without wasting a single minute. That's easier said than done, because so many of them lose their way by stretching a two-hour idea across 10 episodes. However, Prime Video seems to have perfected the art of short-term storytelling because, over the years, the platform has amassed a pretty impressive collection of endlessly entertaining and brilliantly written miniseries.