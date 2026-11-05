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Nebraska State Patrol to alert parents if explicit content of children is shared online
By Sophia Farrell,5 days ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is launching a new initiative to notify parents if explicit content of their children is being shared online. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has a CyberTipline where cases of child sexual exploitation can be reported. The Nebraska-based tips are reported to NSP’s Technical Crimes Unit.
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