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Massive Cross-Country Storm Targets the Southeast Wednesday Before Heavy Rain Reaches the East Coast Thursday, With Flash Flood Risks Stretching From Georgia to Maine
By Kai Hovell,5 days ago
ATLANTA, GA — A powerful cross-country storm is moving east and is set to bring severe weather to parts of the Southeast on Wednesday before dumping heavy rain on the East Coast beginning Thursday. The system has already produced widespread flooding in the Four Corners region over the weekend, where at least one person died in Arizona.