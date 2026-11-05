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Louisiana Tops Cotality’s 2050 Extreme Weather Risk Ranking as Flooding, Hurricanes and Storms Drive Higher Projected U.S. Property Losses
By Kai Hovell,4 days ago
IRVINE, CA — Homes in Louisiana face more extreme-weather exposure than any other state, according to new Cotality research that ranks the nation’s highest- and lowest-risk places for property damage by 2050. The analysis says losses tied to flooding, hurricanes and severe convective storms are set to climb sharply over the next quarter-century.