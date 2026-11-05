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Flash Flood Warnings Hit Southern California Counties as Post-Tropical Cyclone Rachel Dumps Heavy Rain on Orange, Riverside and Imperial Areas Sunday Morning
By Kai Hovell,5 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CA — Flash flood warnings were in effect Sunday morning across parts of Southern California as heavy rain from Post-Tropical Cyclone Rachel moved through the region and raised the risk of dangerous flooding. The National Weather Service warned that portions of Orange, Riverside and Imperial counties could see life-threatening runoff, especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas.