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Tornado Warning Near Vinita and Afton in Northeastern Oklahoma Expires After 15 Minutes as Severe Storms Keep Threat Alive Overnight
By Kai Hovell,4 days ago
TULSA, OK — A tornado warning issued just after 1:14 a.m. for northeastern Oklahoma was allowed to expire about 15 minutes later, but forecasters said the overnight storm threat was not over. The National Weather Service said the warning covered Vinita, Afton and Adair. During live storm coverage, meteorologist...
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