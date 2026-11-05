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Extreme Weather Losses Are Set to Climb in Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida as New Cotality Data Shows Billions in Housing Damage Could Grow Sharply by 2050
By Kai Hovell,4 days ago
WASHINGTON, DC — Storm damage is already weighing heavily on the U.S. housing market, and a new analysis says the financial toll is likely to rise fast in the years ahead. Cotality, a property data and analytics company, released a report Wednesday projecting larger losses from extreme weather across the country by 2050.