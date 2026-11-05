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D&D’s World of Warcraft designer snuck his own character into the book
By Sam Nelson,6 days ago
Mounts in World of Warcraft are status symbols, a way of showing off the challenging raids you’ve completed or how far in the PvP ranks you’ve climbed. Dungeons & Dragons: World of Warcraft lead designer James Wyatt couldn’t help showing off himself a bit in the book’s art, where he slipped in an image of his Night Elf warrior riding the Spirit of Eche'ro. Acquiring the spectral moose required spending hours digging up bone fragments with the Archaeology profession, an activity so tedious it was discontinued after the 2018 expansion Battle for Azeroth.