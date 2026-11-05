undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Transfer Profile: Galatasaray’s Aleksey Batrakov
By Ekrem Konur,5 days ago
Aleksey Batrakov, the 21-year-old Russian central midfielder playing for Galatasaray, has become one of the hottest items on the European transfer market agenda. Arriving at the Istanbul side from Lokomotiv Moscow in the summer transfer window for a €25M ($28M) transfer fee, the young talent quickly managed to break into the radar of the continent’s heavyweight clubs. Potential moves in the English market, which were previously complicated by restrictions imposed by the British government on direct transfers from Russian clubs, have officially become viable through this transition.