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Flash Flood Warning Covers Parts of Broward County Including Pompano Beach, Lakeview and Lauderdale by the Sea Until 11 P.m. Tuesday, NWS Says
By Kai Hovell,3 days ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL — A flash flood warning is in effect for parts of Broward County, where the National Weather Service says heavy rain could quickly cause dangerous flooding. The warning was issued Tuesday and is set to remain active until 11 p.m. The alert covers several communities in...