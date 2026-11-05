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Anker Eufy Window Camera E10 is an Outdoor Security Cam That Installs Indoors
By GADGETS,4 days ago
Installing a security camera outside your house is a great way to monitor what’s going on right in front of your house. Problem is, it requires proper installation, requiring you mount it somewhere out front and run some wires to keep it powered. It’s easy if you’re handy around the house, but quite a messy undertaking if you’re not exactly the DIY sort. The Anker Eufy Window Camera E10 offers an easier alternative.