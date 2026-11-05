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Miami women turn climate worry into action
By The Cleo Institute,5 days ago
Eight women from different walks of life spent a Saturday afternoon together to discuss an issue on many Miamians' minds: climate. Summer heat now lingers well into the fall. Streets flood on sunny days during king tides. Hurricane season brings anxiety, and rising insurance and electric bills squeeze household budgets. Women often carry the weight of these pressures at home, managing family health, finances and emergency plans.
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