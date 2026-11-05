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Jury convicts Paso Robles man of 24 counts in child sexual abuse case
By Stephen Hawkins,5 days ago
How many counts was Venturagarcia convicted of in the child abuse case?. What evidence linked Venturagarcia to abuse by a second girl?. SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A San Luis Obispo County jury found Jose Manuel Venturagarcia guilty of all 24 charges, including rape, sexual abuse of children, criminal threats, and possession of child sexual abuse material.