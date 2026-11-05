undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
SpaceX Proposes Massive 747-Acre AI Data Center Near Willcox, Drawing Mixed Reactions from Rural Cochise County Residents
By News Director,5 days ago
COCHISE COUNTY — A packed community meeting at Cochise Elementary School on Wednesday evening drew roughly 275 residents to learn about a massive proposed development that could dramatically reshape the rural landscape near Willcox. SpaceX officially confirmed during the meeting that it is driving a proposed 747-acre artificial intelligence...