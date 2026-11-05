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MOU's Approved
By George Gale,5 days ago
(Brawley City Council approves a couple MOU's)...The action was taken at this week's City Council meeting. A Memorandum of Understanding was approved between the City of Brawley and the Brawley Police Department Cadet/Explorer Program. The MOU formalizes the City's support for youth leadership, civic engagement and public safety education opportunities. The second Memorandum of Understanding is with the City of Imperial. It provides a collaboraitive Lifeguard and Water Safety Instructor Training Program. The partnership will expand training opportunities, share resources, and support the development of qualified aquatic personnel for both communities. The Council also adopted an ordinance establishing a two-way stop at the intersection of Main Street and North Plaza to improve traffic safety and intersection operations.