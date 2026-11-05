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ANI Pharmaceuticals to Acquire Egetis Therapeutics, Egetis Sells Priority Review Voucher for $190 Million
3 days ago
ANI Pharmaceuticals makes an offer to acquire Egetis Therapeutics, as Egetis separately agrees to sell its priority review voucher for $190 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has sent a recommended public offer to acquire Egetis Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases. The offer includes $1.13 per...