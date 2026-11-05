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Stolen Vehicle Crash Scene
4 days ago
In the overnight hours of Thursday, November 5, 2026, officers were alerted by a stationary LPR of a stolen vehicle that had entered town limits at Wilton Road near the Merritt Parkway. Officers conducted a canvas of the surrounding area and were initially unable to locate the vehicle. Later this morning, this same vehicle was observed by an officer traveling on Compo Road South near the intersection with Compo Beach Road. Upon seeing the marked police cruiser, the suspect vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and out of the officer’s sight.