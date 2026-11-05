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University Health Services urges precautions amid recent cases of adenovirus, viral illness
By Taylor Gottfredson,5 days ago
University Health Services (UHS) is urging students and community members to take precautions amid recent cases of adenovirus, respiratory viruses and bacteria on campus, according to a Nov. 4 press release. Cases of adenovirus, along with influenza A, rhinovirus, coronavirus and Mycoplasma pneumoniae, have been identified on Penn State's campus...