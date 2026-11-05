undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Public Works Announcement
By George Gale,4 days ago
(A portion od Edwards Road was closed)....County Public Works says the closure was from Orchard road to Towland Road. The purpose was to allow the Imperial Irrigation District to replace Transformers on a Power Pole. A portion of Bonds Corner Road is still closed It was closed Wednesday from Bridenstine Road to 3rd Street in Holtville. The closure is due to a sink hole. Detours are posted. The area will remain closed until further notice.