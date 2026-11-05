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Brawley City Council
By George Gale,5 days ago
(Brawley City Council met this week)....During the meeting, retiring Fire Chief Mike York was recognized. The Council recognized York in appreciation of the 25 years of outstanding leadership, dedicated service and significant contributions to the City of Brawley. Also at the meeting, the council informally recognized the Brawley Union High School Wildcats Football Team. The recognition of the Wildcats victory in the 83rd Annual Bell Game and the return of the Bell to Brawley.