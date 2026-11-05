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New Ireland Commission head says 'many lessons' can be learned from US midterms
By Kerry O'Shea,5 days ago
MP Colum Eastwood, Chair of the New Ireland Commission, says the Irish unity movement can learn lessons from this week's US midterm elections, which saw Democrats overwhelmingly win control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives from Republicans, a staggering rebuke of US President Donald Trump's second administration.