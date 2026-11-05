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Eighteen Magnolia High School choir students earn All-Region Honors; eight advance to state auditions
By Email,5 days ago
The Magnolia School District has recognized 18 Magnolia High School Choir students who earned placements through the 2026 All-Region Choir auditions, with eight students earning the opportunity to advance to State Auditions. The choir students competed for placements across six vocal sections: Soprano 1, Soprano 2, Alto 1, Alto 2,...