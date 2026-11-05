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Fed, OCC check US banks after Binance hack as experts flag security risks
By Jona Jaupi,6 days ago
US regulators reportedly contacted banks following last week’s $6.3 billion Binance hack, as cybersecurity experts raised concerns about how financial institutions handle crypto-related security risks. Officials from the Federal Reserve and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) began contacting banks on Monday to ask about “unusual activity”...