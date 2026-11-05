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Nirenberg’s new chapter: The former mayor plans to transition from city politics to leading Bexar County
By Jasper Kenzo Sundeen,4 days ago
Those were the first words Ron Nirenberg said to supporters on Tuesday night as he prepared to return to public office as Bexar County’s next judge. The former San Antonio mayor scored a decisive victory over Republican Patrick Von Dohlen in the county judge race and celebrated with hundreds at an election night party at Backyard on Broadway. He and a jubilant crowd were caught up, not only in his victory, but in a broader blue wave sweeping Texas Democrats to power for the first time in decades.
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