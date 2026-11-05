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Radio students broadcast live election coverage
By Samanatha Mandel,3 days ago
Radio students interviewed guests, provided real-time commentary, and announced election results of U.S. midterm races at the Searle Center Tuesday. Student anchors and producers from WRFH Radio Free Hillsdale 101.7 FM worked alongside professors and political guests to report live election results from a stage, while other radio students managed behind-the-scenes coverage in the “war room” and assisted with hospitality, from greeting attendees to preparing refreshments. Audience members gathered to watch the broadcast.